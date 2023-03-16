Influenced by the hardships her late family members experienced towards the end of their lives, Sheila Koh is adamant that her story will play out differently.

The experiences of her late father and older brother are not far from her thoughts either. “My father was in his early 70s when he started losing muscle strength due to ageing. It gradually affected his quality of life, until he passed away at 93,” said Ms Koh, the youngest of four siblings. “I also had a brother who was hospitalised for half a year after a bad fall. Because he had not taken out insurance, his family had a hard time paying for his long-term care.”

That is why Ms Koh, a former shop window designer who worked in Indonesia for 20 years before returning to Singapore in 2012, feels strongly about leading a healthy lifestyle and planning for the future. She watches what she eats and engages in activities to keep both mind and body active. She has also signed up for CareShield Life to help cover her long-term care costs if the need arises.