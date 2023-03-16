Prithiveeraj Narayanasamy is not just doing what he loves but looking out for the people he loves.

DEALING WITH THE UNCERTAINTY OF LIFE

Mr Prithiveeraj, or “PJ” among those close to him, knows firsthand how quickly and suddenly things can go south. The year was 1996, but he remembers it like it was yesterday. His father, then 67, was admitted to the hospital for a heart bypass surgery. “I didn’t accompany him to the hospital because I didn’t expect anything to go wrong,” he confessed. “My father was probably the only one who felt nervous, so I called him to reassure him that everything would be okay.”

Little did he know that the phone call would be the last time he would communicate with his father normally. During the operation, Mr Prithiveeraj’s father suffered a stroke that left him partially paralysed for the rest of his life. What was supposed to be a simple post-surgery recovery turned into an arduous 12 years of round-the-clock care. “My father needed help with activities of daily living, such as eating, walking and dressing. He was bedridden and immobile for much of the period,” he recalled.

The caregiving burden largely fell on his mother, but Mr Prithiveeraj and his three siblings helped whenever they could. “Because we had all already started working, we could each chip in money to support our father and make ends meet. Extra money would definitely have been helpful, though,” he said. “I hadn’t started a family yet at that time. If I had, it could have caused some financial stress on my end and made a bad situation worse.”