Lately, Mr Prithiveeraj Narayanasamy, 52, has been thinking more about his own mortality and what he really wants in life. Since hitting middle age, health issues have started to become a preoccupation. He is keenly aware of the impact on his family should he develop a severe disability and become unable to take care of himself.
Prithiveeraj Narayanasamy is not just doing what he loves but looking out for the people he loves.
This has spurred him to make positive life changes and work on being happier and healthier. One important change Mr Prithiveeraj made was signing up for CareShield Life, so his wife and 13-year-old daughter will be cushioned from the financial burden of paying for long-term care he might need in the future.
“I used to worry about what would happen to my family if something went wrong for me,” he said. “Once I settled that, it was like a giant weight had been lifted. I stopped worrying and started enjoying life more.” That includes bonding with his daughter over their shared passion for music.
DEALING WITH THE UNCERTAINTY OF LIFE
Mr Prithiveeraj, or “PJ” among those close to him, knows firsthand how quickly and suddenly things can go south. The year was 1996, but he remembers it like it was yesterday. His father, then 67, was admitted to the hospital for a heart bypass surgery. “I didn’t accompany him to the hospital because I didn’t expect anything to go wrong,” he confessed. “My father was probably the only one who felt nervous, so I called him to reassure him that everything would be okay.”
Little did he know that the phone call would be the last time he would communicate with his father normally. During the operation, Mr Prithiveeraj’s father suffered a stroke that left him partially paralysed for the rest of his life. What was supposed to be a simple post-surgery recovery turned into an arduous 12 years of round-the-clock care. “My father needed help with activities of daily living, such as eating, walking and dressing. He was bedridden and immobile for much of the period,” he recalled.
The caregiving burden largely fell on his mother, but Mr Prithiveeraj and his three siblings helped whenever they could. “Because we had all already started working, we could each chip in money to support our father and make ends meet. Extra money would definitely have been helpful, though,” he said. “I hadn’t started a family yet at that time. If I had, it could have caused some financial stress on my end and made a bad situation worse.”
Mr Prithiveeraj’s father passed away in 2008, two years before his daughter was born. “I wish my father had the chance to meet and get to know my daughter,” he said ruefully. “I wish my daughter could have grown up knowing her paternal grandfather.”
Another reminder of the fragility of life came earlier this year, when a friend he knew from secondary school passed away unexpectedly. The news hit especially close to home for Mr Prithiveeraj upon discovering his friend had passed away from stroke. “It really shook me because I was diagnosed with high blood pressure, a risk factor for stroke, in 2017,” he explained. “Thankfully, I manage to keep it under control through medication and adopting a healthier lifestyle such as exercising more.”
Now that he has a family of his own, doing right by them is his topmost concern. Mr Prithiveeraj feels a particular responsibility to safeguard his daughter’s future. “After my father’s stroke, things were difficult, but my siblings and I could lean on one another for support. If something like that were to happen to me, the burden would fall solely on my daughter as an only child,” Mr Prithiveeraj pointed out. Determined to ease her burden, financially or otherwise, he decided to upgrade from ElderShield to CareShield Life.
FOCUSED ON THE HERE AND NOW
Between paying for day-to-day expenses and saving up for his daughter’s tertiary education, managing the family finances can be a tough balancing act. Mr Prithiveeraj was therefore drawn to CareShield Life’s participation incentives, which help defray part of the premiums. The monthly payouts are also higher compared to ElderShield and will continue for as long as he remains severely disabled.
Another attractive feature of CareShield Life was that he can pay the premiums entirely with his MediSave. This means the income he earns as a freelance musician can go towards supporting his family’s needs. A multi-instrumentalist, Mr Prithiveeraj specialises in the tabla, a traditional Indian percussion instrument. “Music is not just a hobby; it’s my passion,” he declared.
To supplement his income, Mr Prithiveeraj also teaches music in schools — and his favourite student is his daughter, who has inherited her father’s love for music. “We look forward to our practice sessions together at home. Playing music relaxes and calms both of us,” he said.
Joining CareShield Life has further contributed to his relaxed mood. Knowing that he has shored up his family’s financial protection in case he develops a severe disability in the future gives him peace of mind. “It’s the least I can do for them,” said Mr Prithiveeraj. But more than that, it allows him to be more present and live in the moment. He added with a smile, “I can just focus on enjoying the quality time we spend together.”