Certis Corporate University and Singapore University of Technology and Design join hands to equip security professionals with future-ready AI skills.

In line with these goals and the national SkillsFuture movement for the workforce to be AI-ready, Certis Corporate University (CCU) – Certis’ learning and development hub – has partnered with Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) to launch the Certis-SUTD AI Literacy Programme. This formalised training initiative, an industry first, is part of a major investment by Certis in workforce development and training.

Leveraging the strengths of both institutions, the programme empowers security professionals through development and training of their AI competencies. The course is designed across three levels of proficiency and forms part of a broader pathway towards an SUTD postgraduate programme.

Dr Jaclyn Lee, Certis Group’s chief human resources officer and CCU’s chief executive, shared that the launch of the Certis-SUTD AI Literacy Programme reflects the organisation’s commitment to equipping its workforce with the skills needed to navigate an evolving security landscape.

“At Certis, we recognise the growing importance of AI and digital literacy in transforming the security sector. By investing in AI training, we’re not just preparing our employees for the future, we’re ensuring the security sector becomes more agile, data-driven and responsive to the demands of the modern world,” she said.