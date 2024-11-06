The hidden-gem neighbourhood of Lorong Chuan is home to green spaces, schools and neighbourhood amenities.

With a name that blends the Malay word for “lane” with the Hokkien word for “fountain”, the Lorong Chuan neighbourhood is living up to its moniker with an ongoing rejuvenation that promises a refreshing take on suburban living.
The arrival of Chuan Park, a new condominium launch by Kingsford Group, is just one of the exciting changes taking place in the area. For homebuyers seeking convenience and liveability, Chuan Park offers a hard-to-beat combination of island-wide accessibility, abundant lifestyle amenities, as well as the family-friendly benefits of a tranquil setting near landed estates and reputable educational institutions.
AN EXCITING NEW LAUNCH IN LORONG CHUAN:
-
One-minute walk from Lorong Chuan MRT station
-
First condominium launch in the neighbourhood in 14 years
-
Plot size of approximately 400,500 square feet
-
Two- to five-bedroom units in five residential blocks
-
Luxurious touches that include premium kitchen and bathroom fittings, as well as full-height windows in the units
-
Smart living features like a video intercom system, smart home gateway and digital lock
CUTTING SHORT THE DAILY COMMUTE
With the MRT station and schools at their doorstep, Chuan Park residents can enjoy a relaxed start to their day, knowing that commuting and school drop-offs are within easy reach. For those who drive, the Central Business District is about 15 to 20 minutes away, while the Central Expressway is around three minutes away.
Parents with school-going children will appreciate the variety of renowned educational institutions nearby, many of which are within walking distance. Others, like Peicai Secondary School, St Andrew’s Secondary School, St Andrew’s Junior College and Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, are all a short drive away.
WHEN ALL YOU NEED IS IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD
Situated on the Circle Line, Lorong Chuan MRT station is only one stop from the major interchanges of Bishan MRT, which connects commuters to the North-South Line; and Serangoon MRT, which links to the North East Line. Chuan Park residents can take the train straight to the digital, research and educational hubs of one-north and Kent Ridge, as well as the thriving commercial centre of Paya Lebar.
On weekends, there’s no need to venture far from the vicinity to run errands, enjoy a meal out or go shopping. With the popular northeast hub of Serangoon just one MRT stop away, Chuan Park residents can easily spend an afternoon unwinding at NEX shopping mall. The alternative options of Junction 8 shopping mall and The Woodleigh Mall are one and two stops away respectively, and the iconic Orchard Road shopping belt is only six stops away by train.
Spaces for activities and relaxation in natural surroundings are close at hand. Serangoon Stadium and Serangoon Gardens Country Club are about a five- and six-minute drive away respectively, while Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Bidadari Park can be reached in around seven minutes.
THE RISE OF THE NORTHEAST REGION
Once a sleepy suburb developed from farmland and kampungs, Lorong Chuan’s biggest claim to fame for most of its history was being home to one of Singapore’s oldest pedestrian overhead bridges.
Today, the area has transformed into a sought-after enclave, attracting working professionals and families who seek a quiet, greenery-rich environment while staying close to schools as well as amenities like shopping malls, supermarkets and eateries.
Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2019, the northeast district of Singapore, including Lorong Chuan, is poised for significant growth. The development of new housing, industrial and commercial areas will be enhanced by the addition of green spaces like park connectors and recreational waterways.
The upcoming Cross Island Line, scheduled for completion by 2032, will further enhance the region’s connectivity via interchanges at Ang Mo Kio and Hougang, as well as linking areas as far apart as Jurong Lake District and Clementi to Punggol, Pasir Ris and Loyang. This addition will provide more travel routes, complementing the existing North-South, North East, Circle, Downtown and Thomson-East Coast Lines.
Emerging business and industrial areas like Seletar Aerospace Park and the Punggol Digital District will also create job opportunities in the region, potentially attracting more tenants seeking nearby rental options.
A short walk from Chuan Park, the triangular plot of land between the Australian International School and New Tech Park has been designated a new Lorong Chuan precinct. About a five- to 10-minute walk from Lorong Chuan MRT station, this area will be home to new parks, pedestrian and cyclist pathways as well as other amenities.
EVOLVING SPACES IN LORONG CHUAN
-
Change is already afoot with the opening of NTP+, a mall offering food and beverage, retail and green spaces just a short walk from Chuan Park. In 2021, the 1980s-era New Tech Park, which primarily housed light industrial enterprises, underwent a transformation that converted a void area and driveway ramp into the two-storey NTP+. This new addition comes with an award-nominated landscaped deck where tenants and members of the public can relax and unwind.
-
Residents living in Chuan Park can easily stroll over to enjoy a workout at the gym, meet friends at cafés or restaurants, or pick up a bottle of wine and dinner to go.
These lifestyle and commercial enhancements are setting the stage for Lorong Chuan to become a prime neighbourhood, drawing an influx of new residents who value well-planned amenities and a vibrant community, all within a stone’s throw of major transport links.
With the northeast region set for significant development, Chuan Park is positioned to capitalise on this growth, offering residents access to convenient amenities and educational institutions. This new development will form part of the area’s transformation, making it an attractive choice for residents and investors alike.