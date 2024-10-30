Close to the city and enriched by nature, Chuan Park by Kingsford Group is home to the best of both worlds.

MADE FOR EVERYDAY EASE

Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or enjoy quality time with loved ones, Chuan Park’s facilities cater to nearly every aspect of daily life. With ample community and entertainment spaces across three recreational zones, residents can host get-togethers, mingle with neighbours or simply enjoy the breeze.

Among the facilities one can find at The Vibrant Courtyard are function rooms, pavilions, a yoga deck, a tennis court and two fitness corners – one for adult use and another designed for the elderly. Residents will also find shady outdoor spaces that provide respite from Singapore’s tropical climate.

Located adjacent to the canal running next to the development, the Riverside Pavilions offer a picturesque setting for hosting guests, while a variety of cosy seating areas are strategically placed around The Vibrant Courtyard, enticing residents to take a breather.

Those who prefer to relax with a stroll around the lushly landscaped grounds can immerse themselves in The Forest, an enclave that’s home to the Orchard and Forest Pavilions, as well as the Forest Serenity area. “With its thoughtful arrangement of trees, shrubs and other plants, this zone mimics the natural layering of a forest,” shared Ms Lau. “The Orchard Pavilion is surrounded by clusters of fruit trees, enabling residents to enjoy fresh, homegrown fruit.”