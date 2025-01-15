The dual role of AI in cybersecurity

THE SHIELD: HOW ORGANISATIONS CAN USE AI TO DEFEND THEMSELVES

The good news is that this very force that can inflict such harms can also be harnessed to create more robust defences. One way is by using AI to “force-multiply” the efforts that human cybersecurity specialists can deliver. For example, AI can quickly analyse vast amounts of data to identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate a cyber attack. This helps security teams stay ahead of attackers, reducing breach risks.

More importantly, AI does not just react; it predicts. By analysing historical data, it can forecast potential threats. Organisations can use it to identify vulnerabilities in their systems and strengthen these before hackers get the chance to exploit them.

Mr Keerthi likened such analytical and predictive capabilities to finding needles and haystacks: “It identifies anomalies that deviate from baseline trends (needles), and clusters seemingly unrelated data into meaningful patterns (haystacks),” he explained. This predictive power, combined with automation, enables security teams to expand their efforts and respond faster to emerging threats. Companies that have stuck to older traditional cybersecurity systems, Mr Keerthi warned, could be in danger as they are easier targets for attackers than those that do use it. “The faster you incorporate AI into your security apparatus, the better defended you will be,” he advised.