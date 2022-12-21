With its innovative core technologies, Fujifilm is taking medical imaging to the next level – and bringing healthcare to more people around the world.

If an X-ray is needed, most of us would head to the nearest clinic or hospital by car, bus or train. But for residents of Quang Nam province, Vietnam, the X-ray facility came to them instead – by motorcycle and boat.

Certain districts in the area – such as Quang Nam – have hilly terrain and narrow local roads that are impassable to the X-ray vans used by some mobile clinics.

Fujifilm manufactures the X-air, a portable digital X-ray device that can be transported on motorcycles to provide chest X-rays to residents staying at remote areas.