Committed to Clean Energy

GLOBAL DEMAND FOR

ENERGY

HAS NEVER BEEN HIGHER.

According to the United Nations, approximately 91 per cent of the global population had access to electricity in 2020, compared to 83 per cent in 2010. Today, in part due to the “green premium”, fossil fuels still supply most of the world’s energy demand as clean energy sources play catch-up. The green premium refers to the cost difference between carbon-emitting products and clean alternatives. Because of the nascency of net zero technologies and economies of scale, novel clean technologies typically cost more, forming a barrier to mass adoption.

The good news is that the green premium has declined significantly in recent years, with solar and wind power becoming the cheapest electricity sources in many markets. However, challenges remain. For instance, there is a gap between market-ready carbon reduction solutions and the necessary capital to accelerate advancements and scale such opportunities. There is also a widening disparity between clean energy production and overall energy demand, as economies reopen and travel resumes in the post‑pandemic world.

Governments, businesses and consumers all have a role to play to support the transition towards net zero: Policies can support the use of green technologies; private capital can catalyse the development and commercialisation of clean energy solutions; and communities can consciously opt for clean energy alternatives. “While there may be some costs in the move towards net zero, we need to collaborate and work together to reap sustainable returns in the longer term for a greener economy, where people and the planet can thrive,” said Mr Russell Tham, Temasek’s joint head of the enterprise development group in Singapore and head of strategic development.

Temasek is keenly aware of the growing demand for clean energy solutions today, and invests in clean energy innovations and solutions to mitigate challenges around clean energy adoption and readiness. “It is vital that we direct investments towards sustainable projects and activities in a comprehensive yet cohesive way as we transition to a green economy,” Mr Tham said. “There are no returns on a dead planet.”