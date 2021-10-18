Choosing a school that parents and tweens (or teens) agree on might sound hard. But it’s possible to find common ground.

It used to be that finding a secondary school for your child simply meant picking the one nearest to your home. That seems almost quaint now. These days, it’s also about test scores, school rankings, quality of teachers, what facilities and co-curricular activities (CCAs) are offered, how the curriculum fits with your child’s academic, social and emotional needs, and so on. As if things aren’t stressful enough, this is also the age when children begin to spread their wings and voice their own opinions, including where they wish to study. Reaching a decision that satisfies both parties can often feel like a tug of war.



However, the process does not always have to be so fraught. For the Lees and the Pai-Gunawans, a key factor that both parents and children converged on was the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). An alternative to the A-Levels, it is a two-year educational programme for students aged 16 to 19 that is widely recognised by universities globally. It is offered by a number of local and international schools in Singapore, including Hwa Chong International School (HCIS), where the two families decided to enrol their kids.