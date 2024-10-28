Students at Hwa Chong International School are shaped by a multitude of experiences that enhance their academic learning and allow them to explore their individual passions.

A SURPRISING CHANGE

At the end of Year 4 in a local Integrated Programme school, Carol had a surprise for her parents: She revealed her intention to take the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) route at HCIS instead of continuing on to A-Levels.

Carol, now 18, felt strongly that the IBDP’s focus on higher-order critical thinking skills would be a good fit for her interest in the English language, literature and humanities. “In the IBDP, you learn to consider the rationale behind things, which helps you become more thoughtful and reflective,” she explained. “For example, the Theory of Knowledge course offers insightful discussions on the nature of knowledge and where it comes from.”

To learn more about the IBDP, her parents attended talks given by the HCIS faculty. Carol’s father, civil servant Dennis Lui, also contacted one of his former university professors in the United Kingdom to ask for his opinion of the academic qualification. The favourable reply gave him assurance that the IBDP would open doors for his daughter around the world.