Assessment & Investigation Officer - Uncovering Security Threats

As an Assessment & Investigation officer at the airport, Ms Denyce Loo screens travellers entering Singapore and intercepts those with ill intentions. The New Clearance Concept will change the nature of her work, assessing travellers on the move rather than at a counter.

From a young age, Ms Denyce Loo knew she wanted to be of service to society. Her course of choice in polytechnic was gerontology management studies – the study of mental, social and societal implications of ageing, which would have allowed her to enter the social service sector upon graduation.

However, life had other plans for her. At a career fair, she found herself drawn towards the ICA booth and listened passionately to the ICA officers sharing about their work and life, and the scholarship schemes available to students like her. In that instance, she felt a calling.

Today, Ms Loo is an Assessment & Investigation (A&I) officer at Changi Airport, screening travellers entering and leaving the country. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, high travel volumes kept her busy. Now, during a fluid travel situation, she has had to keep up with ever-changing travel advisories and border health protocols to ensure that not only do the borders remain secure, but are also safe from imported transmissions of the COVID-19 virus and its variants.