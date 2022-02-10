First Response Team Officer - Uncovering Security Threats

Trained to act in the face of immediate threat, First Response Team officer Jacob Ng is part of the tactical team protecting the nation’s borders every day.

For most Singaporeans, a gunman attack or a bomb threat happening on Singapore soil is unimaginable, but for ICA First Response Team (FRT) Officer, Mr Jacob Ng, these are precisely the types of scenarios that he is trained to respond to.

It may sound like a role straight out of a movie, but wannabe heroes need not apply. Mostly invisible to the eyes of the public, the ICA First Response Team is always on the lookout and ready to spring into action when the call arises. Officers in this team possess a specialised set of skills – quick-thinking and the ability to remain calm under pressure – as well as the understanding that teamwork is crucial because situations can go south very, very quickly.

Mr Ng shared: “In the types of situations we are expected to respond to, we are provided with brief facts prior to arriving at the scene. Once we get there, the situation may have changed or escalated even further. The challenge is to react as quickly and appropriately as possible to minimise harm.”

Even as exciting as his role can be, Mr Ng still gets jibes from friends about “chopping passports”. But he takes it in his stride. “Border security is never a beautiful job, because of what the general public associate it with, but we are the first line of defence for any threat entering our homeland. It’s a job that I’m proud to do,” he said.