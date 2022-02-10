Image Analyst & Cargo Officer - Uncovering Security Threats

Image Analyst and Cargo officer Muhammad Shahril found a second career and new purpose with the ICA. Using advanced cargo screening technology and his intuition, he pulls the handbrake on smuggling attempts from entering Singapore’s shores.

Singapore has an international reputation for being safe and insulated from harm – a country where prohibited items rarely make their way in. Our strict laws are a deterrent for any illicit smuggling, and it is officers like Mr Muhammad Shahril who work behind the scenes, enforcing these laws that make this safe city a reality.

As an Image Analyst and Cargo officer at Tuas Checkpoint, Mr Shahril deters smuggling attempts on Singapore’s frontline. His team and himself are trained to detect anomalies in radiographic images, conduct in-depth interviews with truck drivers and perform targeted secondary checks on cargoes, if required.

The journey of goods that stream into Singapore may seem like a seamless one – especially if you are on the last stop of the process chain – but it is the sharp eyes and efficiency of Mr Shahril and his team that make it so. In analysing the radiographic images of hundreds, if not thousands, of cargo trucks that stream into Singapore daily, he makes sure that only the lawful can enter.