Infocomm Media Club Youth Awards - Greendale Secondary School

Greendale Secondary School gave non-profit organisation Silver Ribbon’s Instagram account a makeover to attract a more youthful crowd. Text Melody Tan There’s no group better to create a social media account that attracts younger viewers than the target audience themselves. For their project Silver Ribbon: The Next Chapter, Greendale Secondary School’s teenage team of social media experts decided to overhaul the Instagram account belonging to Silver Ribbon Singapore, a non-profit organisation that works to combat mental health stigma and promote mental health literacy in Singapore. The team of five, all aged 14, recreated the organisation’s Instagram account to be more youth-friendly, with testimonials, infographics, quotes and resources on counselling for those in need or to pick up basic counselling skills on their own. More young people flexing their counselling skills is a good thing, according to team member Jenevieve Ng Ying Tong. “Many do suffer from mental health issues, but they do not seek help from professionals. We feel that if more youths are trained in basic counselling, those in need may feel more comfortable approaching a friend instead of a professional.”

CONNECTING WITH THEIR PEERS The team decided on a social media campaign after realising that many similar Instagram accounts centred on mental health were inadequate in addressing the needs of younger viewers, often focusing only on “surface-level tips or feel-good quotes”. Said Aaron Tay, 13: “We want to educate teenagers on the necessity of seeking help early and convince them that they can overcome barriers in seeking help for mental health issues. More importantly, we wanted to use the campaign to show our support for those who sought help early.” For content, the team drew on their own experiences. For example, Chermaine Seah pointed out that peer pressure often made it seem natural for teens to compare themselves to others, especially academically. “For me, personally, it affected the way I viewed myself, and I realised that there may be others who are feeling the same way. We want to let them know that it’s OK to feel stressed from peer pressure – of course it’s important to know where you stand when it comes to your grades, but you also have to understand how to navigate yourself through these very messy feelings,” said the 15-year-old. Team member Angeline Ng, 15, added: “We also focused on the Singapore context by addressing the real issues that young people here face, because we can put ourselves in their shoes.”

VISIBILITY IS KEY Before they even began on their makeover project, the team had an unexpected first challenge – struggling to find Silver Ribbon on Instagram itself. Explained team member Yeo Sze Zuey Giselle: “The existing Silver Ribbon account hadn’t gained much attention, and Silver Ribbon didn’t have a link to find it on their website. When we finally found them on Instagram, their username didn’t have a clear association with the organisation – so if anyone were to search for Silver Ribbon, they wouldn’t be able to find their Instagram account.” While the team initially considered revamping the entire website, they realised that it would not only be a massive project, but also one that would not suit the needs of the target audience. “Youth won’t go to the website itself – they’d head straight to the Instagram account,” pointed out Giselle.

PUTTING THEIR SKILLS TO GOOD USE The team was confident in tackling Silver Ribbon’s Instagram, as they had already learnt to manage social media accounts during a course they undertook as part of their co-curricular activity. “We took the skills we learnt from the course to apply to this competition,” said team member Goh Teng Jie Sarah. The Greendale Broadcasting Club has a strong focus on instilling media-related skills such as photography and videography in its members – techniques which came in handy for the team members when it was time to create the visual content for Instagram.

Said team member Bulathwelage Thinal Kalum Dharmawansa: “We noticed that the account’s existing posts were very wordy and thus would not appeal to readers with shorter attention spans. Creating short, bite-sized posts that are visual-heavy would capture the attention better.” The team’s savvy social media skills and campaign won a Distinction award in the Media category at the Infocomm Media Club Youth Awards.

1 in 6 (or 17 percent) of Singaporeans aged 16 and up are potentially at risk of developing body image anxiety – especially those who spend over three hours a day on Instagram and TikTok Source: S’poreans who spend over 3 hours daily on TikTok, Instagram most at risk of body image anxiety: Study

While working on the project has been rewarding, the process wasn’t always smooth-sailing. When the workload got to them, the team made sure to take a cue from their research into mental health and practise healthy coping strategies. Team member Imtiaaz Qashif Bin Mohd Yazid recalled: “There were times when I was really stressed working on the project because my house is small and made me feel confined. During such moments, I’d head to Changi Airport to work. Because it’s so spacious there, I felt less claustrophobic and could manage my stress better.”

