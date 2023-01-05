Infocomm Media Club Youth Awards - Holy Innocents' High School

Their project, Minds to Hearts, is a social media campaign that hopes to resonate with young people by addressing mental health topics in a lively and engaging manner, and taking away the stigma of seeking help for stresses caused by common difficulties that teens face such as dealing with peer pressure.

Media campaigns targeted at educating young people on important issues often run the risk of being deemed dull and pedantic by their target audience. The solution to this? Make the messaging fun, according to the team from Holy Innocents' High School's Journalism & Broadcasting Society.

“We want to educate teenagers on the necessity of seeking help early and convince them that they can overcome barriers in seeking help for mental health issues.” - AARON TAY

CONNECTING WITH THEIR PEERS

The team decided on a social media campaign after realising that many similar Instagram accounts centred on mental health were inadequate in addressing the needs of younger viewers, often focusing only on “surface-level tips or feel-good quotes”. Said Aaron Tay, 13: “We wanted to educate teenagers on the necessity of seeking help early and convince them that they can overcome barriers in seeking help for mental health issues. More importantly, we wanted to use the campaign to show our support for those who sought help early.”

For content, the team drew on their own experiences. For example, Chermaine Seah pointed out that peer pressure often made it seem natural for teens to compare themselves to others, especially academically. “For me, personally, it affected the way I viewed myself, and I realised that there may be others who are feeling the same way. We wanted to let them know that it’s OK to feel stressed from peer pressure – of course it’s important to know where you stand when it comes to your grades, but you also have to understand how to navigate yourself through these very messy feelings,” said the 15-year-old.

Team member Angeline Ng, 15, added: “We also focused on the Singapore context by addressing the real issues that young people here face, because we can put ourselves in their shoes.”