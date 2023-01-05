Infocomm Media Club Youth Awards - Raffles Girls' School

The online portal created by the team from Raffles Girls’ School’s Infocomm Club is a pastel-hued collection of mental health resources – including breathing exercises, peer support tips, and even brown and white noise loops – intended to help teenage users increase their mental health awareness and advocacy.

Should relaxing over a cup of coffee at a cafe with friends (or a good book) be your idea of a perfect weekend, you'll want to check out Healing Cafe .

GETTING TO THE HEART OF THINGS

The aim was to create an all-in-one platform for young people looking for support for their mental well-being and to help them learn more about mental health, said Mantha Akshara, 15. “They can search for resources using the tags or search bar,” she explained. ”We also have a ‘favourite button’ feature so they can bookmark the resources that were most useful.”

The five-member team had started off with the ambitious plan of creating a 3D virtual reality (VR) game, but quickly realised that it would not be accessible to people without a VR headset. Next came the idea of a virtual novel, in which the reader can click through various scenes to explore a story. “But we realised that it involved a lot of artwork, and may not appeal to everyone,” Akshara added.

In the end, they decided on an online portal, reasoning that it would be the most accessible medium for users. Said Tessa Yap, 15: “We made sure that our portal is adaptive to different devices as well. So as long as you have Wi-Fi, you can easily access it.”

Team member Chelsea Ling Xinyi, 15, explained why the team decided on the concept of a cafe: “A cafe is a place where people go to relax and hang out with their friends. We want our website to evoke this same feeling of comfort and security.”