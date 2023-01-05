Infocomm Media Club Youth Awards - St Margaret's Secondary School

Through journalling and goal-setting, the app developed by the team from St. Margaret’s Secondary School wants to encourage youth to reflect on, and celebrate, life’s little wins.

Often, it’s the small achievements that keep you going amid tough times – such as picking up a new skill in twisting balloon animals, according to Caitlin Chan from St. Margaret’s Secondary School.

“Goals keep you grounded,” said the 15-year-old. “Learning how to make balloon animals was a goal I kept in mind the entire week when I was stressed out due to school commitments. And I managed to check it off on our app!”

She was referring to Be Well Buddy, the team’s wellness app that features a daily journal function, a weekly goals checklist where users can choose from a list of goals or input their own, as well as useful links to mental health resources in Singapore.