Why Singaporeans of all ages are are turning to ILPs for financial security

While ILPs have been in the market for a while, they have undergone significant evolution. Early ILPs were primarily protection-focused, emphasising life insurance coverage and carrying higher charges like mortality and morbidity costs to ensure financial security for loved ones. Today, investment-focused ILPs are gaining traction focusing more on growing investments while still providing essential coverage.

Whether they are investment- or protection-focused, today’s ILPs are designed with flexibility in mind to meet different needs. For example, unlike traditional endowment plans that lock funds for extended periods, ILPs such as Income Insurance’s Invest Flex and Invest Flex Vantage allow up to three charge-free partial withdrawals of up to 10 per cent of the policy value, subject to certain conditions being met, after three years, provided the policyholder has completed the minimum investment period (MIP) — the period during which they have chosen to pay regular premiums. This feature, known as the Life Events Withdrawal Benefit, offers financial agility for significant life events that may occur during the MIP, such as a wedding, starting a family, buying a home, or an unexpected hospital stay.

In addition, you can have the flexibility to take a premium holiday at no charge for up to 120 months from the fifth anniversary of the policy, subject to certain conditions.

A common concern with ILPs is the fees involved. To be transparent to consumers, insurers like Income Insurance offer clear documentation, including a product summary, policy conditions and policy illustration – so they can fully understand their policy and its benefits.

It was this flexibility and transparency that drew Ms Lim to choose Income Insurance’s Invest Flex Vantage plan. After discussing the risks and benefits with her financial advisor representative, Ms Lim felt confident in her decision to invest in the ILP. She also took the time to read the policy’s terms and conditions, ensuring she made an informed choice. “For me, it’s equally important to have investment and coverage,” she added.