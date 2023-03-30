At the recent Forward SG: Public Cleanliness Conversations dialogue session, stakeholders’ commitment to improving public cleanliness was apparent.

They especially resonate with Mr Low Kok Peng, 66, a National Environment Agency (NEA) Community Volunteer who — since 2013 — has been patrolling the streets to remind members of the public not to litter.

Mr Low attended the recent Forward SG: Public Cleanliness Conversations, a dialogue session organised by NEA that was held on 11 March 2023. He was joined by more than 80 like-minded members of the public, who were eager to discuss the current state of cleanliness in Singapore and how our community, businesses and the government can work together towards a cleaner, more beautiful Singapore. People from the cleaning industry were also present, with some invited to share their life experiences with the audience.

The session opened with a panel discussion featuring Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Dr Amy Khor; Ms Faith Wong from global facility services company ISS Facility Services; Dr Mathew Mathews, Principal Research Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, National University of Singapore and Head of its Social Lab; and Dr Suen Chun Hui, Chairman of community action group Kindred Community.