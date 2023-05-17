By investing in low-carbon technologies and practices, businesses are exploring new opportunities while doing their part for the environment.

In the southwest of Singapore lies a farm – just not the type of farm you might assume it to be. At 45 hectares, it’s a serene sight in blue that houses one of the nation’s most exciting green developments: Sembcorp Industries’ floating solar farm at Tengeh Reservoir.

The farm is one of the world’s largest inland floating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems – and a creative solution to the challenge posed by Singapore’s land constraints.

The 60 megawatt-peak (MWp) farm generates enough clean energy to offset around 7 per cent of PUB’s annual energy needs – enough to power all five of Singapore’s local water treatment plants, or around 16,000 four-room HDB flats.

It’s also just one of the ways that companies in Singapore are powering the green transition in line with the Singapore Green Plan, and contributing to our national climate target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.