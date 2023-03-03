To help mitigate climate change, Singapore is aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 – here’s why, and what you can do to help.

The year 2050 is a key milestone for the world to achieve net zero emissions. Achieving this goal on a global scale would constitute one of the most powerful approaches to limit the ongoing rise in the earth’s temperature to not more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as laid out in the United Nations’ Paris Agreement in 2015.

Net zero emissions is a state achieved when the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere is equal to the amount of greenhouse gases removed.

Countries are adopting measures to lower carbon emissions and developing the infrastructure to power a green economy. More than 80 countries have set net zero targets, including the United States, European Union and China, which account for around 76 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions globally.