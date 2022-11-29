The SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme at NTU’s Centre for Professional and Continuing Education allows mid-career professionals to upskill with industry-relevant knowledge and pivot to new roles in technology.

The SCTP at PaCE@NTU covers five tech-related areas: Cloud Infrastructure Engineering, Data and Information Analysis Literacy Upgrading Programme (Dial-Up), Digital Marketing, Software Engineering, and UX Design and Digital Product Management.

One learner, Mrs Kartini, sought to acquire new skills in technology after 10 years in the hospitality sector, including a role as a polytechnic lecturer in her home country of Indonesia. “Transitioning to digital is a good choice as we live in an era of high technology. As I enjoy art, I decided to explore my career as a UX (user experience) designer and signed up for NTU’s SGUS Programme in UX Design and Product Management,” she says.

With two daughters aged four and seven, the flexible mode of learning was a big draw, as it allowed her to take care of her family while studying. “The best part was having mentors from the industry who were fully supportive and very engaging — they made my learning journey very smooth,” says Mrs Kartini, who hopes to find a role in product management or UX, ideally in education.