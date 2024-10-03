Four youths from the Youth Panels share how their personal experiences contributed to key policy recommendations.

At just 16, Ms Claire Lee Sze-Chyi is balancing schoolwork with a big responsibility: Contemplating the future of Singapore’s job market. As a member of the #JobHacks panel, she and her fellow participants have come up with solutions that could become government policy, impacting all Singaporeans.

Organised by the National Youth Council (NYC), the Youth Panels – comprising #JobHacks, #LifeHacks, #GreenHacks and #TechHacks – bring together 120 young Singaporeans aged 15 to 35 to develop policy ideas. These recommendations were presented at the Youth Policy Forum on Aug 24 and are now being refined for submission to government agencies, with responses expected by mid-2025.