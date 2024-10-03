Four youths from the Youth Panels share how their personal experiences contributed to key policy recommendations.

At just 16, Ms Claire Lee Sze-Chyi is balancing schoolwork with a big responsibility: Contemplating the future of Singapore’s job market. As a member of the #JobHacks panel, she and her fellow participants have come up with solutions that could become government policy, impacting all Singaporeans.
Organised by the National Youth Council (NYC), the Youth Panels – comprising #JobHacks, #LifeHacks, #GreenHacks and #TechHacks – bring together 120 young Singaporeans aged 15 to 35 to develop policy ideas. These recommendations were presented at the Youth Policy Forum on Aug 24 and are now being refined for submission to government agencies, with responses expected by mid-2025.
#JOBHACKS: BRINGING THE CLASSROOM PERSPECTIVE
Ms Lee, a secondary school student, discovered the Youth Panels through NYC’s Instagram and website. Eager to bring a fresh perspective from the classroom, she joined the #JobHacks panel. “I wanted to help shape a job ecosystem that benefits both my peers and me when we enter the workforce,” she shared.
After discussions, the #TechHacks panel – focusing on digital wellness, inclusion and security – decided to concentrate on creating greater awareness and understanding of online harms and their impact.
With her involvement in Education and Career Guidance (ECG) programmes at school, she felt confident that she could offer insights rooted in the realities of Singapore’s education system. “For example, I highlighted the need to integrate knowledge about the ASEAN region into the school curriculum as many students, including myself, aren’t fully aware of its relevance to our future careers,” she explained.
To deepen her understanding of the regional job market, Ms Lee proactively researched economic news and personal stories from across ASEAN member states, allowing her to contribute meaningfully during the panel’s discussions. “I’m grateful that my fellow members always took my views seriously, despite my age and inexperience. Despite being one of the youngest members, I felt like I always had a seat at the table,” she added.
#LIFEHACKS: PROVIDING A FIRST-HAND PERSPECTIVE
For the first seven years of her life, Ms Alicia Xian Yi Dusadidecho, 29, witnessed her family’s financial struggles while living in a two-room rental flat. Meals were simple, and her mother worked two jobs to support them. Eventually, the family’s fortunes improved when her mother’s uniform design business Modoleen Ent found success, and Alicia later took over the business.
Giving back to the community is now a priority for her, and she often does so through volunteering. Since 2019, she has been a regular volunteer at a local soup kitchen. It was during one of her shifts that she came across a friend’s TikTok post about the Youth Panels, which sparked her interest.
“Seeing the struggles of those receiving food packets motivated me to join the #LifeHacks panel,” she said. “As a second-generation business owner, I was also able to offer insights into the challenges SMEs face in today’s economic climate.”
Describing the policymaking experience as “eye-opening,” Ms Dusadidecho was struck by the passion of young Singaporeans to drive change. She hopes more youth from diverse economic backgrounds will step up and share their perspectives on government policies. “This is our home, and public policy affects us all. It’s our future, and we need to speak up to create positive change.”
#GREENHACKS: BROADENING HORIZONS THROUGH EXPERIENCE
At 36, Mr Muhammad Hilmi Abu Bakar may be beyond the typical youth category, but he sees his age as an asset, bringing valuable life experiences to the table. He hopes more Singaporeans in their late 20s to mid-30s will step up and make their voices heard. “Singaporeans in this age group tend to have a pragmatic outlook on issues, with a deeper understanding of their long-term implications,” he said. “This can make policy changes more meaningful and impactful.”
A special education needs officer and dedicated volunteer with Youth Corps Singapore and Mendaki Club, Mr Hilmi joined the #GreenHacks panel after learning about it through NYC’s INSPIRIT youth leadership network.
Though new to sustainability, he was eager to learn from fellow panel members as well as other professionals in the environmental sector. Despite his lack of prior experience within the environmental space, he was confident that he could still bring fresh insights from his community volunteer work on what society needs and how their proposals could resonate with the public.
Mr Hilmi especially enjoyed working alongside younger members of the panel. “Their enthusiasm and idealistic vision for the future were incredibly refreshing and energising,” he shared. “Honestly, I don’t feel my age during the many table-top discussions that we have had as a panel – until I try to stand up and my joints start to remind me otherwise!”
#TECHHACKS: ADVOCATING FOR SAFE AND INCLUSIVE DIGITAL SPACES
Mr Rishab Sharma, a 25-year-old delivery specialist for airline solutions at Amadeus, was drawn to the #TechHacks panel for its role in shaping digital policies in Singapore. “As an advocate for inclusivity, I wanted to help create a safer and more inclusive digital space for my peers and the youth of tomorrow,” said Mr Sharma, who recently graduated from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and serves as a SITizen Ambassador and president of SIT’s Diversity and Inclusion Student Advocates.
His experience in organising diversity initiatives helped him focus on equity during panel discussions, which he described as open and respectful. “I advocated for policies that address the needs of marginalised communities, who are often disproportionately impacted by online harms,” he explained.
Mr Sharma also drew parallels between his studies and digital policy, comparing aviation safety protocols to the need for accountability on digital platforms. “Risk management principles from aviation apply directly to the digital world,” he noted.
He stressed the importance of platforms like the Youth Panels in encouraging diverse voices in policymaking. “It was rewarding to see our discussions turn into concrete policy recommendations. Our voices weren’t just heard – they were valued,” he said. “Diverse perspectives lead to more innovative solutions. When young Singaporeans from different backgrounds speak up, it ensures that policies are more inclusive, equitable and representative of the entire community.”