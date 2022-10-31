Following National Youth Council’s series Conversations on SG Green Plan, it’s clear that the people most affected by climate: youth, are the ones stepping up to champion the cause.

THE ROAD TO ZERO

Singapore’s net zero future is driven by an ambition to achieve net zero emissions by or around 2050. But is that too far away? How can youths accelerate the process? These were some questions discussed and debated at the second National Youth Dialogue, which focused on the move to a net zero future.

The panellists, including Minister Grace Fu, at the second National Youth Dialogue.

PANELLISTS:

Ms Grace Fu – Minister for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE)

Ms Melissa Low – NYC Council Member and Research Fellow, NUS Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions

Mr Helge Muenkel – Chief Sustainability Officer, DBS

Ms Woo Qiyun – Sustainability Consultant at Unravel Carbon and creator of Instagram account, “The Weird and Wild”

Ms Farah Sanwari (moderator) – Co-founder, FiTree, a non-profit environmental volunteering group for Singapore Muslim youths

1. Join the conversation: Ms Low said that Singapore faced an uphill battle in reaching its climate targets. The transition is currently characterised by flexibility and pragmatic ideas, reflecting Singapore’s views on business opportunities and growth. She added that if Singaporeans wanted to accelerate the transition, they should participate in public consultations on Singapore’s climate ambitions and share their views.

2. Acknowledge progress: Mr Muenkel said that while concerns regarding climate change and net zero efforts were valid, it was important to acknowledge that net zero efforts had accelerated as the Government, private and financial sectors were increasingly moving towards decarbonisation.

3. The way forward: Minister Fu encouraged participants to influence their social circles to exercise awareness in their spending and consider the environmental costs of products. This would signal to companies that they need to be more environmentally conscious to win over consumers.

4. Make your dollar count: Ms Woo added that as companies follow consumer trends very closely, consumers can write to companies to pressure them into working with regulators to create alternative low-carbon goods and services.