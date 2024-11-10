Phonak’s newest hearing aid is its most advanced yet, using real-time AI processing to help you hear what matters.

According to the World Health Organization, hearing loss affects 430 million people worldwide, and this number is expected to reach 700 million — or one in 10 people — by 2050.

The good news is that hearing aid technology has significantly advanced in recent years. Picture a device that tucks sleekly in and around your ear, pairs seamlessly to multiple devices, and cancels out noises in loud environments — like a noisy hawker centre or shopping centre — so that you can hear your friends effortlessly.

These features are not uncommon among hearing aids, but leading hearing aid provider Phonak is taking them to a new level.