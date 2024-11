Addressing the condition early can help prevent negative consequences and promote better overall health.

A man, once full of energy and charisma — and often described as “the life of the party” — started experiencing hearing loss in his 60s. At first, he dismissed it as a natural part of ageing. However, its impact soon became much more significant than he ever anticipated.

He became less confident and withdrew from social interactions. His family watched helplessly as he transformed from a lively conversationalist to someone who struggled to connect, missing simple appointments and avoiding gatherings altogether.