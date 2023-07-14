Leveraging Singapore’s position as the region’s business and innovation hub, Nanyang Business School’s postgraduate programmes offer a tailored learning experience.

The global economy has undergone radical transformations in recent years, becoming more hyperconnected, artificial intelligence (AI) driven and sustainability focused. These shifts present both unique challenges and opportunities for businesses worldwide and the leaders at their helm. Representing the best of East and West in a global setting, Singapore is an ideal location for those seeking knowledge and skills to remain relevant in an uncertain landscape.

“Singapore is well known for high-quality education and is considered to be one of the leading business and innovation hubs, not only in Southeast Asia but also in the world. So, it made sense to choose Singapore to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA),” said Mr Pravin Raj, who is from Malaysia and is a graduate of the Nanyang MBA from Nanyang Business School (NBS) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

“NTU appealed to me for several reasons, including world-class professors with extensive knowledge across various industries,” added Mr Pravin, who holds a first-class honours bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from a prestigious British university. “NBS also put together a diverse class profile with participants from different nationalities and sectors, contributing to an enriching learning experience.”

After graduating in 2018, Mr Pravin, 38, took on a strategic planning role with a global multinational corporation based in Singapore. He strongly recommends the Nanyang MBA for those in technical roles. “Don’t be put off by limiting beliefs about non-commercial backgrounds; you can pivot to business strategy and commercial leadership roles.”