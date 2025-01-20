Uplifting lives impacted by cancer

Living with cancer is challenging enough, but Ms Puteri Nur Afiqah Abdul Latiff faces a triple blow: At just 22 years old, she is also grappling with scoliosis, which causes a curved spine, and coping with her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis.

Despite undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer and facing physical limitations from scoliosis, Ms Puteri remains steadfast and upbeat. In addition to actively seeking employment, she serves as a caregiver to her mother, a single parent with mobility issues. Ms Puteri takes on responsibilities such as grocery shopping and managing household expenses, all while maintaining a positive outlook.