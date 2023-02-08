When Being Purpose-Driven Makes Commercial Sense - NVPC

Today, there is an impetus for companies to “do right and do good as they do well”, starting from their corporate purpose.



Corporate purpose refers to why a company exists; its reason for being. It guides the ethos, strategy and all functions of the company.



It can then be operationalised in the five impact areas of People, Society, Governance, Environment and Economic—as demonstrated by the companies in our PURPOSE FOR GROWTH video series.

What is your corporate purpose?