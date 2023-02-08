When Being Purpose-Driven Makes Commercial Sense - NVPC

Logo
When Being Purpose-Driven Makes Commercial Sense
NPVC
NOW PLAYING

ENVIRONMENT UOB & UNILEVER Sustainability is the next revolution

COMING SOON

SOCIETY ABR & AGAPE Lifting communities through inclusivity

COMING SOON

GOVERNANCE SGX & VISA Integrity and trust are foundations of purposeful business

COMING SOON

PEOPLE Q&M & SINGTEL Putting People first drives talent retention and business growth

COMING SOON

ECONOMIC AMGEN & CAG Innovation as a key engine of growth

Today, there is an impetus for companies to “do right and do good as they do well”, starting from their corporate purpose.

Corporate purpose refers to why a company exists; its reason for being. It guides the ethos, strategy and all functions of the company.

It can then be operationalised in the five impact areas of People, Society, Governance, Environment and Economic—as demonstrated by the companies in our PURPOSE FOR GROWTH video series.
What is your corporate purpose?

The repositioning of the Company of Good to embrace Corporate Purpose is NVPC's strategic effort to enable companies to be a force for good in society and to strengthen their competitiveness. Working together, Corporate Purpose will help us build a better future for individuals, companies and society. TONY SOH CEO, National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre


Shape a better future with corporate purpose.

