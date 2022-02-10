How Singapore’s cautious and prudent fiscal policy in the years leading up to COVID-19 helped its citizens emerge stronger from the pandemic.

STYLED AND READY FOR TOMORROW

Stepping into Stylemart, you are immediately transported into a world of colourful lehengas (ankle-length skirts), elegant evening gowns and breathtaking bridalwear. The fashion boutique on Selegie Road has been a household name for nearly three decades, thanks to the cutting-edge designs of owner Ms Kavita Thulasidas, 47. Before the pandemic, customers got up and close to these designs at an annual fashion show. “Fashion is such a visual experience and I wanted to give my customers that—a closer look at every texture, fabric and colour,” she explains.

Unfortunately, like so many things, these shows had to stop because of COVID-19. Undeterred, Ms Thulasidas adopted the same steely resolve and determination that helped her steer Stylemart through the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis. “I have become used to saying, ‘Okay, this is just a phase’ and getting on with business,” she reflects, adding that Stylemart quickly pivoted to online channels to connect with customers.

But given the steep economic crisis brought on by COVID-19, a pivot alone would not have been enough. Like so many businesses, Stylemart received a lifeline in the form of the Jobs Support Scheme, which partially covered the wages of her 12 employees in Singapore. In all, the scheme provided more than $28 billion to over 170,000 employers across the country since 2020. “It was a lifeboat,” she says candidly. “Sales were affected in the early days, but by around Deepavali in 2020, things had picked up considerably.” Thankfully, she did not have to let go of her staff at the height of the pandemic and was able to fulfil those orders when the economic rebound began.