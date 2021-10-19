Beef Rendang

CHEF BOB AKA
SHAHRIZAL SALLEH
CHEF BOB AKA
SHAHRIZAL SALLEH
THE GOOD
FOOD ADVOCATE
With his gregarious personality and passion for food. Chef Bob is made for entertainment. Every day, he reaches over 200,000 social media fans with wholesome content on home cooking and healthy living.
CHEF BOB
TV PERSONALITY,
FOOD CONSULTANT AND
CONTENT CREATOR
Chef Bob, also known as Shahrizal Salleh, has been on television since the days of the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, but he's far from old-fashioned.
Since launching his TikTok channel last year, Chef Bob has already amassed over 120,000 followers. That’s on top of other online platforms where he shares traditional Malay recipes, showcases twists on different cuisines and reviews restaurants, while consulting on the side.
Over the last year, Chef Bob has grown a new fan base among those seeking a healthier lifestyle. Two years ago, he embarked on a weight loss journey and lost 95kg through conscious eating and a strict exercise regime.
His family-friendly persona is the real deal. It was because of his son that he decided to turn his health around and he credits his mother for inspiring his love of food from a young age. “At the age of four, I helped my mother in the kitchen, using a mortar and pestle to pound kelapa kerisik (roasted coconut) to put in rendang. I’ve been fascinated with cooking ever since,” he said.
After earning a culinary diploma from the Singapore Hotel and Tourism Education Centre and working in the kitchens at Grand Hyatt Singapore and Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore, he started a restaurant with three friends and ran it for seven years before embarking on consulting and content creation.
CHEF BOB
TV PERSONALITY
FOOD CONSULTANT AND
CONTENT
CREATOR
His family-friendly persona is the real deal. It was because of his son that he decided to turn his health around and he credits his mother for inspiring his love of food from a young age. “At the age of four, I helped my mother in the kitchen, using a mortar and pestle to pound kelapa kerisik (roasted coconut) to put in rendang. I’ve been fascinated with cooking ever since,” he said.
After earning a culinary diploma from the Singapore Hotel and Tourism Education Centre and working in the kitchens at Grand Hyatt Singapore and Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore, he started a restaurant with three friends and ran it for seven years before embarking on consulting and content creation.
Beef rendang has a special place in Chef Bob’s heart – it was the first dish of his mother’s that he learned to cook.
“Beef rendang is the ultimate representation of Indonesian archipelago cuisine. Every region has its own style of rendang. My mother’s beef rendang is well-known in the Minang community in Singapore,” he shared.
When asked for tips on preparing beef rendang at home, Chef Bob turns philosophical.
“Cooking rendang is an art. It’s an emotional process. You can’t follow a recipe exactly. You have to give a lot of tender loving care and feel the recipe. Once you master it, it’ll become second nature.”
FROM
NEAR
AND FAR
Chef Bob's beef rendang:
Source your ingredients from the world over.
FROM NEAR AND FAR
Chef Bob’s beef rendang:
Source your ingredients
from the world over.
INDIA
COCONUT
India is one of the world’s largest producers of coconuts, and the state of Kerala accounts for the bulk of them. ‘Kera’ means coconut tree in the local language, Malayalam.
ARGENTINA
BEEF
Beef is central to Argentinean cuisine and locally-farmed beef is prized for its ricch flavour and tenderness.
INDIA
COCONUT
India is one of the world’s largest producers of coconuts, and the state of Kerala accounts for the bulk of them. ‘Kera’ means coconut tree in the local language, Malayalam.
ARGENTINA
BEEF
Beef is central to Argentinean cuisine and locally-farmed beef is prized for its rich flavour and tenderness.
HOW TO MAKE
BEEF RENDANG
Ingredients
1kg beef, cubed
10 cups of coconut milk from 3 whole shredded coconuts
2 cups of kerisik (shredded coconut that has been toasted, then ground to a paste)
3 lemongrass stalks
4cm galangal
2 turmeric leaves
4 kaffir lime leaves
4 fresh bay leaves
2 tbsp cooking oil
Salt & seasoning to taste
Instructions
- Using a mortar and pestle or a food processor, blend the dried chillies, garlic, shallots, turmeric, ginger, lemongrass, galangal and nutmeg into a fine paste.
- In a pot, mix the coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves and bay leaves, lemongrass, galangal and the blended paste with oil.
- Simmer until aromatic and oil has risen.
- Next, put in the beef and cook until the gravy has almost dried up.
- Finally, put in the kerisik and mix well on low fire.
- Serve with steamed rice.
Blended Ingredients
30 dried chillies (deseeded and boiled)
8 cloves of garlic
30 shallots
2cm turmeric
12cm ginger
2 lemongrass stalks
4cm young galangal
1 nutmeg