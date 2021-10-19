Beef Rendang

Chef Bob, also known as Shahrizal Salleh, has been on television since the days of the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, but he's far from old-fashioned.

Since launching his TikTok channel last year, Chef Bob has already amassed over 120,000 followers. That’s on top of other online platforms where he shares traditional Malay recipes, showcases twists on different cuisines and reviews restaurants, while consulting on the side.

Over the last year, Chef Bob has grown a new fan base among those seeking a healthier lifestyle. Two years ago, he embarked on a weight loss journey and lost 95kg through conscious eating and a strict exercise regime.