Lamb and Paneer Briyani

Growing up in multicultural communities, Chef Devagi credits her love of cooking to her exposure to different cuisines from a young age.

For the first six years of her life, her family were tenants in a Peranakan house. “I grew up smelling and eating both Nyonya food and Indian food, and celebrated Chinese New Year and Deepavali,” she shared.

When her family later moved to MacPherson estate, she got to try dishes made by her Malay, Chinese, Tamil and Punjabi neighbours, who would open up their homes during festive celebrations.