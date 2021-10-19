Seafood Hor fun

As the group executive chef of one of Singapore’s most beloved Chinese restaurant chains, Chef Foo wields an experienced hand overseeing the culinary direction of all brands under Crystal Jade Culinary Concept Holding internationally.

Whether it’s serving everyday favourites at Crystal Jade Kitchen or sumptuous delicacies at Michelin-starred Crystal Jade Golden Palace, Chef Foo believes that selecting quality ingredients is the secret to delicious Chinese food.

This is because many Chinese dishes do not rely on the use of strong spices in their preparation. “Most of the flavours of Chinese dishes are rendered from the innate taste of the ingredients, as well as the cooking method used, be it slow braising, high-heat frying or poaching, among others,” he shared.