Embark on a journey with Desmond Tan, as he shares his picks for rediscovering Singapore.

Over the past year, Mediacorp artiste Desmond Tan has come to see Singapore in a new light. To him, there is a certain duality about our island nation — the bustling metropolis in which we live and work is also home to several quiet and cosy spots where we can catch a much-needed breather to clear our headspace.

We may be bemoaning the fact that borders still remain closed, but Desmond believes that the getaways we yearn for need not be as far away as we imagine them to be. The real trick to a good Singapoliday? To leave no stone unturned, no matter how familiar you think you are with your home country.

From taking a stroll at the Southern Ridges to cafe-hopping around Jalan Besar, and engaging in some cultural immersion in the Katong/Joo Chiat neighbourhood, walk a mile in Desmond’s shoes as he shares his take on hidden gems in our city in a garden.