Uncover exciting new adventures in Singapore with Kimberly Wang.

Images used in this story were taken in line with prevailing safe management measures. Do remember to mask up and explore responsibly while out on a Singapoliday.
As someone who enjoys the great outdoors, it's no surprise that Kimberly Wang counts Sentosa island as one of her favourite places in Singapore. Always open to new experiences, the Mediacorp 987 DJ has always been fueled by a sense of wanderlust — and this makes the popular leisure isle a perfect playground.
An unexpected decision to embark on an adventure off the beaten path instead of heading to the golden beaches led her to discover the hidden world of Sentosa's serene hiking trails. It's this spirit of exploration that has spurred Kimberly on to rediscover familiar places in Singapore and to see them through fresh eyes. Buckle up and join the affable DJ as she takes us on a journey that spans forest trails in Sentosa, a cosy jewellery boutique at Kreta Ayer and enriching experiences at the ArtScience Museum. Before embarking on your Singapoliday, do check online for the latest operating hours of all experiences and establishments.
OF SERENE NATURE HIKES AND MORE AT SENTOSA
When Kimberly explored Sentosa's hiking trails, the artiste experienced an uplift in mood as she consciously took in her surroundings with all her senses, a phenomenon known as "forest bathing". Traipse down Sentosa Walk, Beach Walk, the Mount Imbiah Nature Trail or the forested Imbiah Trail and experience it for yourself. The island offers walking paths that are set against a backdrop of lush greenery, scenic waterfalls, a moss garden and heritage features like a crumbling British military installation abandoned in the 1930s. "I like that the trails in Sentosa are very peaceful and quiet — they remind me to live in the moment," said Kimberly. "The trails are also quite short and suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels."
Each route has a unique character. The old monorail track can be seen from certain parts of the Imbiah Trail, lending it a "Lost World" vibe as visitors are accompanied by chirping cicadas as they make their trek. "There are picturesque waterfalls along Imbiah Trail as well, where you take a break and share your experience on Instagram," Kimberly said.
After spending some time outdoors, you can find respite at one of the resort island's many staycation getaways. Choose from a host of hospitality options such as W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel, Capella Hotel and Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa* that make excellent base camps from which to experience the island's hidden gems. Beyond unplugging from the digital world and basking in the restorative power of nature, visitors can also reward themselves for clocking in all those steps with grilled fare at Panamericana at Sentosa Golf Club amid sprawling greens and awe-inspiring ocean views.
For a weather-proof excursion, make your way to the Instagram-worthy Art Trail around Resorts World Sentosa. Be sure to look out for Brazilian artist Romero Britto's distinctive neo-pop sculpture of the Merlion and select artworks by glass sculptor Dale Chihuly at Crockfords Tower and Hotel Michael*. In more ways than one, a staycation at Sentosa could satiate Singaporeans' thirst for new experiences and provide a respite from the daily grind.
THE TALE OF TWO TRAILS
The Imbiah Trail, which starts at the Sentosa Nature Discovery Centre, has a long history dating back over a century, when it was a key part of Singapore’s coastal defence. It meanders through 1.85km of lush greenery where hikers can catch highlights such as three picturesque man-made waterfalls, including one where water cascades from the mouth of a stone dragon. At Mount Imbiah Summit — 60m above sea level — visitors can take in sweeping views of Singapore’s Western Anchorage and Southern Islands. The hilltop also houses the remnants of British army fortifications — the Mount Imbiah Battery, and a 10m-high bird-watching tower.
In addition to coastal forests, hikers can delight in the vast expanse of Sentosa’s fine-sand beaches along the Coastal Trail. Here, visitors will encounter Fort Siloso, one of the three forts that was built during the 19th century to fend off invasions by sea. Today, it is the only preserved coastal fort in Singapore featuring artillery guns and the remains of fortified military structures and tunnels dating back to World War II.
A MINIMALIST JEWELLERY OUTLET AT KRETA AYER
Named after the Malay term for water carts that used to ply the area, Kreta Ayer is one of Chinatown's four sub-districts alongside Telok Ayer, Tanjong Pagar and Bukit Pasoh, that is rich in culture and heritage. Home to traditional arts such a nanyin music, lion dance and wushu since Singapore's early days, Kreta Ayer Heritage Gallery is a great pit-stop for some cultural immersion.
One of Kimberly's favourite places in this precinct is a cosy shop occupied by home-grown jewellery brand Curious Creatures. "It feels like you've stepped into a gem wonderland and can't leave empty-handed," quipped the bubbly artiste, who is drawn to its range of versatile bling for everyday wear, and bespoke service.
Kimberly has kept the brand close to her heart since chancing upon it on an online artisan marketplace some years back. "I've been purchasing items from Curious Creatures since I was an undergrad. I like how they take pride in coming up with quality products at reasonable prices."
If you're in the mood for a blast from the past, Retrophonic Records at nearby Duxton Road has an interesting mix of turntables and vinyl records. For a spot of eco-friendly shopping, head to The Social Space, a multi-concept social enterprise that supports sustainable living and inclusive employment. With a tea bar, cafe, fair trade retail area and nail/beauty salon all under one roof, The Social Space is an oasis for urbanites in need of a green recharge. Do check online for the latest operating hours of the various establishments before making your way down.
FUTURE WORLD EXPERIENCES AND RETAIL THERAPY
Of the myriad arts and cultural museums across Singapore, Kimberly's favourite is none other than the ArtScience Museum* — she loves its ever-changing line-up of top-notch exhibitions and counts every trip as an eye-opening encounter. She has fond memories of the Disney: Magic of Animation and the Annie Leibovitz Photography Exhibition, dedicated to the famed celebrity-photographer's life. "The latter lent incredible behind-the-scenes insights to the back stories of many celebrities and well-known figures, and of course — Ms Leibovitz's personal life. I've also always found the museum's permanent Future World exhibition mesmerising," she added.
An iconic part of Singapore's skyline, the lotus-inspired ArtScience Museum is designed by renowned architect Moshe Safdie. Sitting on a base that is embedded in the earth and surrounded by the Bay's water, the 10 'petals' of its flower-like structure extend towards the sky in varying heights. In awe of how the museum is a prime example of balance between form and function, Kimberly enthused: "The ArtScience Museum is a must-visit for its beauty inside and out."
For another visual treat, visitors can head to the Digital Light Canvas* next to the food court at Marina Bay Sands (MBS). Glittering three-dimensional light sculptures enthral visitors in an experience known as spatial calligraphy. For an extra fee, dynamic messages can be personalised for loved ones to celebrate special occasions.
For some retail therapy, Kimberly recommends checking out The Shoppes at MBS. "I enjoy shopping in the area thanks to the wide variety of stores," Kimberly shared. Some of these outlets offer a unique retail experience, such as Apple Marina Bay Sands that hosts design workshops. If you have a taste for snacks inspired by local flavours, Old Seng Choong sells cereal prawn cookies, a match quite possibly made in local pastry heaven. For baked goods that are more traditional, the menu selection at Origin + Bloom exudes a certain elegant artistry.
"For a full meal, there are plenty of restaurants at MBS including Black Tap Singapore and db Bistro & Oyster Bar, or you can take a scenic stroll over to The Fullerton Heritage Precinct or Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay for more food options," said Kimberly.
From lesser-known hiking trails in Sentosa to a cosy jewellery shop at Kreta Ayer and a foray into the art, fashion and lifestyle space at Marina Bay Sands, a Singapoliday has much to offer for those seeking new perspectives and experiences.