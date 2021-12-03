Uncover exciting new adventures in Singapore with Kimberly Wang.

Images used in this story were taken in line with prevailing safe management measures. Do remember to mask up and explore responsibly while out on a Singapoliday.

As someone who enjoys the great outdoors, it's no surprise that Kimberly Wang counts Sentosa island as one of her favourite places in Singapore. Always open to new experiences, the Mediacorp 987 DJ has always been fueled by a sense of wanderlust — and this makes the popular leisure isle a perfect playground.

An unexpected decision to embark on an adventure off the beaten path instead of heading to the golden beaches led her to discover the hidden world of Sentosa's serene hiking trails. It's this spirit of exploration that has spurred Kimberly on to rediscover familiar places in Singapore and to see them through fresh eyes. Buckle up and join the affable DJ as she takes us on a journey that spans forest trails in Sentosa, a cosy jewellery boutique at Kreta Ayer and enriching experiences at the ArtScience Museum. Before embarking on your Singapoliday, do check online for the latest operating hours of all experiences and establishments.