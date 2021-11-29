SOAKING IN THE OLD-SCHOOL VIBES OF SINGAPORE’S QUIETER SIDE

Images used in this story were taken in line with prevailing safe management measures. Do remember to mask up and explore responsibly while out on a Singapoliday.
On most days, Ya Hui finds herself juggling multiple items on her to-do list and is constantly on the go. As such, she believes it's important to take some time to slow down and recalibrate. Over the past year, the affable Mediacorp artiste has been exploring the nooks and crannies of Singapore in search of locales that evoke both a sense of familiarity as well as nostalgia — stirring memories that transport her back to a different time.
Join Ya Hui as she shares some of her favourite Singapoliday picks, such as the perfect spot to take in the sunset; a quaint coffeeshop that holds special meaning for the actress; and the timeless charms of a pre-war building perched atop Chinatown's heritage neighbourhood. Before embarking on your adventure, do check online for the latest operating hours of all experiences and establishments.
CATCHING THE SUNSET AT CHANGI BOARDWALK
While a dazzling sunset may be a fleeting phenomenon, Ya Hui believes that its calming effect stays with her long after the moment has passed. Her recommendation for the best views of this awe-inspiring sight is none other than the sea-fronting Changi Boardwalk that offers stunning, unblocked views of the coastline.
Also known as Changi Point Coastal Walk, the recommended route takes you on a scenic 2.2km trail that begins at Creek Walk and ends at Sunset Walk. Ya Hui shared that whenever she embarks on this trail, she likes to sneak in some 'me time' to bask in the golden hour hues and admire the reflection of the rays bouncing off the water. "The warm hues of the setting sun never fails to take my breath away," she said. "I also love lying on one of the wooden benches when nobody is around to enjoy the peace. Just closing my eyes and being still for a moment to self-reflect or daydream is therapeutic for the soul."
For an Instagram-worthy sunset shot, Ya Hui suggests reaching Changi Boardwalk at around 6pm. "You can take a stroll to the end of the boardwalk, sit comfortably and quiet your mind while waiting for that magical moment," she said. "Thereafter, head to Changi Village Hawker Centre for its array of local food options." Alternatively, diners can also savour sundown and take in the magic of dusk at Stella at Changi Coastal Walk, a romantic alfresco dining venue that offers sweeping views. Be sure to keep safe by observing prevailing dine-in regulations.
Other chill-out spots nearby include the Little Island Brewing Company at Changi Village. With its distinct rustic vibe, the microbrewery and smokehouse offers smoked and western fare as well as locally-brewed craft beers. For those who wish to spend a weekend in the east, a quick getaway at Capri by Fraser Changi City* located just a stone’s throw away from Changi Boardwalk promises a much-needed break from the rigours of everyday life.
HEAP SENG LEONG: WHERE TIME STANDS STILL
Several architecturally distinctive buildings can be spotted from North Bridge Road, such as the historic CHIJMES and elegant Raffles Hotel Singapore*. With its neo-classical gothic architecture, CHIJMES began its journey as a Catholic convent and is today a popular venue for dining and weddings. Another long-standing landmark, Raffles Hotel Singapore is a colonial-style luxury hotel established by the Sarkies Brothers in 1887. However, the place that holds special meaning for Ya Hui is the humble Heap Seng Leong coffee shop. From the quaint decor — tiled walls and wooden tables with marble table-tops — to its stash of retro snacks, this traditional kopitiam calls forth a strong sense of nostalgia.
The sartorial choices of Heap Seng Leong's owner — who never fails to turn up at work in his signature white singlet and striped pyjama bottoms — reminds Ya Hui of how her own grandfather used to dress. "I enjoy the old-school vibes at Heap Seng Leong. The place brings me back to my childhood days where cassette players were the rage and when I played games such as 'five stones' with my friends," Ya Hui reminisced, adding that she loves how the bread here is still toasted over a charcoal grill, staying true to its Hainanese roots. "Do try the shop's signature beverage kopi gu you (coffee with butter). Here's a tip: If you wish to avoid the crowds, come after lunchtime," Ya Hui urged.
Other long-time establishments and shops in the vicinity emanate a similar nostalgic vibe, such as homegrown batik brand Ozel, where visitors can try their hand at traditional batik-making. The label prides itself on its line of apparel that combines traditional touches with modern designs. For staycation-goers seeking a heritage-themed getaway, look no further than Hotel Clover*, a vintage boutique hotel located along North Bridge Road. The 27-room hotel is housed in a quartet of two-storey conserved shophouses that have been tastefully furnished to strike that perfect balance between carefully curated vintage decor and clean modern lines.
A SENTINEL ON TOP OF PEARL'S HILL
A poignant reminder of Singapore's past, the Upper Barracks at Pearl's Hill Terrace built in the 1930s is one of the oldest pre-war civic buildings still standing, which makes it a must-visit for history and architecture aficionados. The three-storey building that overlooks Chinatown houses a bomb-proof underground bunker and was once used as a centre for police communications in times of security threats and crisis, such as the racial riots in the 1960s. Today, the gazetted URA conservation building is home to a cafe, boutique studios and workshop spaces.
The design of the Upper Barracks also offers Ya Hui a glimpse of a bygone era in the cityscape's history. "Wandering around the Upper Barracks certainly takes one back to a time where air-conditioned skyscrapers were a rarity. The ventilation openings and open corridors cool the building down naturally," she said. "The combination of its impressive length and elevated position gives it a commanding presence overlooking Chinatown."
A drive or trek up Pearl's Hill Terrace is not complete without checking out 195 Pearl Hill Cafe, which offers open-air alfresco dining. Other interesting establishments nearby include Yue Hwa Emporium, which recently underwent a revamp and now boasts fresh workshop spaces as well as a new restaurant. Those looking to have a staycation and experience Chinatown's rich culture and history can check out Hotel Soloha*, a quirky boutique hotel at Keong Saik Road that offers an Insta-worthy colour palette and where visitors can set up base to embark on the precinct's heritage walking trail.
CHINATOWN: A MELTING POT OF CULTURES AND CULINARY DELIGHTS
Take a stroll through the streets and alleys of Chinatown with its colourful heritage buildings to truly understand what multicultural diversity in Singapore is like. For example, one may find places of worship dedicated to Ganesha (an elephant-headed Hindu deity) and Cundhi Gong (the 18-armed bodhisattva) within a stone’s throw from each other.
The Buddha Tooth Relic Temple & Museum is a must-see for visitors looking to immerse themselves in the rich history of Buddhism while Pek Sin Choon, one of the oldest tea merchants in Singapore, is the perfect mid-day pit stop for Chinese tea aficionados. Visitors may also head over to the Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre at Telok Ayer Street to learn more about the history of Singapore’s Indian Muslim community.
No visit to Chinatown is complete without sampling its culinary delights. Built in 1983, the Chinatown Complex Food Centre at 335 Smith Street is where one can find local culinary favourites, ranging from Michelin Bib Gourmand claypot rice and traditional Teochew braised duck to Hawker Chan's famed soya sauce chicken noodles. “Expect nothing short of street food brilliance as you ‘hawker-hop’ at the biggest hawker centre in Singapore after a day in Chinatown,” shared Ya Hui.
(Note: This image was taken prior to the onset of COVID-19.)