SOAKING IN THE OLD-SCHOOL VIBES OF SINGAPORE’S QUIETER SIDE

On most days, Ya Hui finds herself juggling multiple items on her to-do list and is constantly on the go. As such, she believes it's important to take some time to slow down and recalibrate. Over the past year, the affable Mediacorp artiste has been exploring the nooks and crannies of Singapore in search of locales that evoke both a sense of familiarity as well as nostalgia — stirring memories that transport her back to a different time.

Join Ya Hui as she shares some of her favourite Singapoliday picks, such as the perfect spot to take in the sunset; a quaint coffeeshop that holds special meaning for the actress; and the timeless charms of a pre-war building perched atop Chinatown's heritage neighbourhood. Before embarking on your adventure, do check online for the latest operating hours of all experiences and establishments.

CATCHING THE SUNSET AT CHANGI BOARDWALK

While a dazzling sunset may be a fleeting phenomenon, Ya Hui believes that its calming effect stays with her long after the moment has passed. Her recommendation for the best views of this awe-inspiring sight is none other than the sea-fronting Changi Boardwalk that offers stunning, unblocked views of the coastline.