Explore Singapore’s history and natural spaces with Zaza Majid and her twin daughters.

A trip to Botanic Gardens would not be complete without a sweet treat — which for Zaara and Sonia is their beloved waffles and ice cream at Fusion Spoon, located at the Tanglin Gate. If visitors plan to venture out beyond the garden's grounds, they will find an even wider range of dining options, such as the famous nasi lemak at Adam Road Food Centre and Mediterranean grilled delicacies at Dempsey Hill's Blu Kouzina, which uses only halal-supplied meat and has no pork or lard on the menu. The family's go-to lunch venues are located on level five of Far East Plaza. "We love eating at Puncak Best Noodles or Cahaya Restaurant. I used to frequent these eateries back in the '90s and the food still tastes the same!" said Zaza.

After an entire day of adventure, tired little ones can rest easy at family-friendly hotels like Goodwood Park Hotel* or the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore* located in Orchard. Families who book a staycation at Goodwood Park Hotel can look forward to perks such as a teddy bear to take home and a special turndown service with milk and cookies, while Shangri-La Hotel Singapore offers connecting bedrooms as well as an immersive and curated play space for kids at Buds by Shangri-La.

COUNTRYSIDE ENCOUNTERS AT MANDAI AND KRANJI

Some of Zaara and Sonia's cherished moments take place in the serene, green surroundings of Mandai and Kranji, where they can get in touch with nature in the form of some furry (or scaly) friends. "Some of my best memories include seeing my daughters' eagerness, curiosity and courage come to life," recalled Zaza of her twins’ first visit to Gallop Kranji Farm Resort and the halal-certified Hay Dairies, where they fed both farm goats and koi. "They weren't scared at all — they were willing to try new things such as savouring goat’s milk. I've since lost count of the number of times we’ve been to Hay Dairies."