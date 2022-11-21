Even as the economy faltered during the pandemic, two SMEs used the opportunity to tap on available financial support to upskill its staff, emerging stronger from the crisis.

FotoHub Holdings is one of the successful ones that made the most of this SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) initiative. The homegrown company, which started out as a modest photo print shop in Coronation Plaza in 1987, is no stranger to change.

FotoHub continuously adapted and refined their business model, keeping up with advances in digital technology over the decades. It has since grown into an award-winning imaging solutions company which now caters to both retail and corporate clients.