Find out how companies get relevant training and support from their industry’s leaders to remain future-ready.

Omron works with Temasek Polytechnic (TP) as its training partner to provide skills advisory and curate relevant training courses to support local manufacturing companies in their digitalisation journeys.

Under the programme, at least 2,000 Singapore citizens and permanent residents will undergo SkillsFuture Series Continuing Education and Training (CET) courses in advanced manufacturing.

Mr Jonathan Chia, a senior engineer at Omron and programme trainer under the initiative, explains that the CET courses involve curriculum crafted for the emerging market. For example, a CET course in autonomous robotics in advanced manufacturing equips learners with skills to initialise, calibrate and operate industrial robots.

Participants will be guided to set up and plan paths and tasks for mobile robots, design a human machine interface and code robot motion. They also learn to read and write RFID tags for tracking components.

The programme will also engage around 180 enterprises for workforce upskilling by implementing Proof-of-Concept (POC) projects in advanced robotics and automation, funded by SSG, adds Mr Melvin Goh, assistant manager at Omron, another programme trainer under the SkillsFuture Queen Bee initiative. POC testing provides a practical platform to apply what has been learnt, and evaluates the feasibility of a product idea or project plan before work begins.