CAE Engineering’s approach to talent management has been a key driver in its success, says the SME’s Managing Director.

In just 14 years, CAE Engineering has become a success story in the fire safety solutions industry, supplying more than 1000 local and regional projects with equipment like fire pumps and controllers. Key to this success has been its approach to talent management.

When we catch up with the company’s managing director, Mr Ivan Tan, his passion for helping his team be the best they can be stands out. “We want all 23 people in our team to have the opportunities to develop the right skills and competencies to meet our business goals and strategic objectives.”