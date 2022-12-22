MTI - Energising Enterprises

One highlight of this plan is Dian Xiao Er’s central kitchen in Tai Seng that features a first-of-its-kind automated duck conveyor system. This solution is designed to lessen the burden of preparing its ducks at individual outlets, as well as enhance the consistency of its dishes.



The results so far have been impressive.



Mr Yik estimates that the automated system has helped to halve the time needed to prepare its ducks. Fewer workers are also required to operate the system, freeing staff up to take on other roles.