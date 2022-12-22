MTI - Manufacturing Change

“We built this facility to automate as many processes as we could. Now we have an enterprise resource planning system that provides us with data and insights to help us streamline even further,” says Mr Ng. “Automation allowed us to operate with less staff. But we still need people to learn new skills to manage the technology and who can make good decisions in a dynamic environment.”



Today, this manufacturing and fulfilment facility prints over 6.7 million copies of books and journals every year and serves eight of the world’s 10 largest international publishers, educational institutions and med-tech firms.