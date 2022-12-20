MTI - Sustainability As A Solution

Net zero goals

To achieve Singapore’s net zero emissions ambition by 2050, the carbon tax for businesses will be raised from S$5 a tonne to:

S$25

a tonne in 2024 and 2025, S$45

a tonne in 2026 and 2027, and S$50–S$80

a tonne by 2030.

Carbon tax-liable businesses can use carbon credits to offset up to 5 per cent of taxable emissions from 2024.