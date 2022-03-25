HARNESSING CYBERSECURITY AS A SHIELD

A recent report by Fortune Business Insights projects that the global cybersecurity market is expected to grow from US$165.78 billion (S$223.22 billion) in 2021 to US$366.10 billion by 2028. This immense growth is spurred by the knock-on effect of the global pandemic, which has transformed consumer behaviour and catalysed a global technological revolution.

For example, the exponential rise of online shopping has made e-commerce security a key concern. Hybrid modes of work also call for updated IT security infrastructure to keep workers safe from cyberthreats and protect business-critical information.

According to Associate Professor Roberto Dillon, academic head of the School of Science and Technology at the Singapore campus of James Cook University (JCU), cybersecurity is now a fundamental topic that everyone should have some awareness of.

“Since everything we do is online, we are constantly exposed to possible risks and viruses,” he shared. “This presents many different problems not only for technical professionals or those working in specific industries, but also in our private lives.”