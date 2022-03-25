JCU | Data Science

However, the modern demands of data science are such that these ‘data detectives’ also need to be armed with soft skills such as problem solving and being attuned to how laymen interpret and understand information.

The true value of data science lies in its ability to convey information in a way that can be easily understood by people outside the field. “It’s not just about being able to crunch numbers. More importantly, can you tell me what the numbers mean?” Dr Zhu reflected.

“We convey insights like trends, correlate data with other data sets, and explain heat maps – these are all skillsets integral to making sure the information we extract can be understood and actioned upon by people,” he explained further.

THE BIGGER PICTURE FOR DATA SCIENTISTS

As professionals working in a multidisciplinary field, data science specialists avail themselves to rich and fulfilling careers even beyond the technology space.

Industries such as healthcare and the public sector are starting to comprehend the importance of data science. For instance, the goals of a Memorandum of Understanding between SingHealth and SGInnovate include scaling Singapore’s healthcare capabilities by leveraging deep tech, focusing on investments in artificial intelligence and data analytics to strengthen infrastructure and expand capacity.