Additionally, with greater connectivity comes greater risk. Thus, there will be a corresponding increase in the number of cybersecurity roles that are specific to IoT.

On the other end of the stick, non-technical skills are also needed to thrive in the long run, such as the ability to critically assess and evaluate an innovation from multiple perspectives. Dr Kerrison said: “It’s important to be able to understand the business case, or personal benefit, or contribution to society that a technical creation can have – that needs cross-disciplinary awareness, at the very least.”

He adds that JCU’s breadth of subjects, varied methods of assessment and numerous external engagements and opportunities ensure its students will develop the soft skills needed to succeed.

In addition to the trimester system for the two-year-long Bachelor of Science (Majoring in Internet of Things) degree that enables students to acquire an IoT education in a shorter time span, JCU also has strong ties with partner companies like Huawei, which allows students to put their acquired skills into practice and gain real-world exposure via projects.