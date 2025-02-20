Experience the luxe life in Tampines

Picture waking up in a home where sunlight pours through expansive windows, framing views of lush greenery. Your commute to work or school takes mere minutes, leaving you time to explore the amenities just steps from your door. At PARKTOWN Residence, Tampines’ first fully integrated development, everything you need comes together in a cohesive and inspiring environment.
With a retail mall, MRT station, bus interchange, community club, hawker centre and the Green Boulevard in a single convenient location, this 99-year leasehold project being developed by UOL Group Limited (UOL), CapitaLand Development and Singapore Land Group marries urban sophistication with nature’s serenity, setting a new standard for modern living.
The mall embedded within the development will offer unmatched convenience, with retail stores, diverse dining options and a supermarket for daily essentials. Residents will also be able to savour delicious local fare at a modern hawker centre located here.
At the core of the estate will lie the community club, a lively hub designed to inspire connections, cultivate friendships and bring neighbours together. From fitness classes to engaging workshops and casual gatherings, the club will provide a dynamic space where residents of all ages can connect and thrive.
A VISION OF INSPIRED LIVING
Situated at Tampines Street 62, the development spans 50,700 sqm and will consist of 1,193 homes. The homes at PARKTOWN Residence will cater to a range of lifestyles, with options for singles to multi-generational families. Each unit will feature premium finishes and spacious layouts, ranging from cosy one-bedroom + study (463 sqft) to luxurious five-bedroom homes (1,679 sqft) and reflects meticulous planning, with layouts that maximise space, natural light and ventilation. The result will be a soothing sanctuary that balances comfort and functionality. Beyond the individual homes, every facility has been carefully designed to elevate daily life. The estate’s two distinct sections, Park East and Park West, will feature four thematic zones — The Aquatic Oasis, The Garden Oasis, The Adventure Oasis and The Lifestyle Oasis — each housing facilities that align with their respective themes.
Both Park East and Park West will have pools, deck chairs, aquatic facilities, dining and non-dining pavilions, open lawns, gardens, fitness facilities and versatile function rooms. Residents will be able to enjoy the 50m lap pools and a 600m forest jogging trail, with nearby changing rooms ensuring convenience near aquatic and fitness zones. Additionally, co-working lounges will be available, providing a professional setting for remote work.
Park East will exude vibrancy and energy, featuring an aqua gym, tennis court, a dedicated dance studio/yoga room and a games room for entertainment. Families will appreciate the kids' water play area and entertainment room, designed to keep younger residents entertained and engaged. Sun lounges and poolside lounges will provide comfortable places to relax or watch the little ones.
Park West, on the other hand, will offer a restful escape. It will include the Aqua Terrace and massage jets for a more luxurious aquatic experience. The Cove Pool and Relaxation Pool will provide additional water-based relaxation options, with private retreats in the form of cabanas nearby. The Yoga Pavilion will allow for serene moments of mindfulness and meditation, complementing the wellness-oriented atmosphere of Park West. More dining pavilions — ideal for hosting alfresco meals and special gatherings — will be located here. Park West’s unique offerings will ensure every resident can find their perfect place to relax, rejuvenate, or socialise.
EFFORTLESS CONNECTIVITY AND EVERYDAY CONVENIENCE
Located just steps away from the upcoming Tampines North MRT Station and with an integrated bus interchange within the development, residents will enjoy convenient access to public transport, connecting seamlessly to various destinations. For drivers, proximity to the TPE, PIE and KPE will bring the entire island within easy reach.
For those who embrace an active lifestyle, PARKTOWN Residence will make sustainable mobility a convenient part of everyday life. The estate is connected to the Eastern Corridor through a network of cycling paths. This will soon include a dedicated bridge and underpass, enabling uninterrupted rides to Pasir Ris and beyond. By 2026, the cycling network will expand by an additional 13km, extending Tampines’ pathways to over 30km, making it a key node in Singapore’s cycling path network.
PARKTOWN Residence’s strategic location places it at the heart of Tampines North’s transformation, part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan. The upcoming Punggol Digital District and Paya Lebar Airbase Redevelopment, as well as the Eastern Gateway — encompassing Changi Aviation Park and Changi City — promise to reshape the area into a dynamic hub of innovation, creating exciting opportunities for employment, lifestyle and growth.
Families will appreciate the proximity to prestigious schools, including Temasek Polytechnic, Temasek Junior College, Poi Ching School, St Hilda’s Primary School, the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), and international school United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA).
PARKTOWN Residence will also be surrounded by a wealth of amenities. Destinations like IKEA Tampines, Tampines Mall, Our Tampines Hub and Downtown East offer an array of shopping, dining and entertainment options, ensuring that everything you need is just around the corner.
LIVING IN HARMONY WITH NATURE
PARKTOWN Residence will be a celebration of Tampines’ lush greenery and natural beauty, seamlessly blending nature with the rhythm of modern living. At the heart of the development lies the Green Boulevard — a vibrant, tree-lined pathway that connects residents to some of Tampines’ most iconic natural landmarks, including Tampines Eco Green, Sungei Api Api and Sun Plaza Park. These green spaces provide scenic trails and mangrove-lined riverside habitats to explore, observe wildlife, or just enjoy a peaceful stroll.
Beyond its immediate green surroundings, the development sits within a neighbourhood steeped in eco-conscious planning. Tampines Eco Green, a sprawling 36ha ecological park, boasts open grasslands, freshwater wetlands and a rainforest, creating a sanctuary for both residents and local wildlife. Similarly, Sungei Api Api has been transformed under the Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters (ABC) Programme, preserving its original environment while providing accessibility through wider footpaths, lookout decks, shelters and seating.
At PARKTOWN Residence, nature isn’t just a backdrop — it’s woven seamlessly into everyday life, providing a respite from the stresses of modern living.