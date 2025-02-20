Experience the luxe life in Tampines

Picture waking up in a home where sunlight pours through expansive windows, framing views of lush greenery. Your commute to work or school takes mere minutes, leaving you time to explore the amenities just steps from your door. At PARKTOWN Residence, Tampines’ first fully integrated development, everything you need comes together in a cohesive and inspiring environment.

With a retail mall, MRT station, bus interchange, community club, hawker centre and the Green Boulevard in a single convenient location, this 99-year leasehold project being developed by UOL Group Limited (UOL), CapitaLand Development and Singapore Land Group marries urban sophistication with nature’s serenity, setting a new standard for modern living.