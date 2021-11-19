In the face of the climate emergency, Singaporean youth are adding their voices into the fray and ready to engage in discussions to ensure bolder climate action.

Among those following recent developments at the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow — or COP26 — young people were listening more intently than others. On November 5, while huge crowds of young protestors took to the streets of Glasgow to demand more climate action, a smaller group in Singapore released a statement titled “An Urgent Call from Singaporean Youths on the Environmental Crisis”. In it was a list of 18 recommendations for the Government to “boldly accelerate climate action” and “bring everyday Singaporeans, especially the younger generations, into the conversation”.

It is not surprising that youth are at the forefront of this movement, for they have the most at stake. They are the ones who will live to see the long-term impacts of unmitigated climate change, such as extreme weather and food insecurity. On the one hand, gripped by doomsday fears and an overriding sense of helplessness, ‘eco-anxiety’ is rising in the young. Yet despite this (or maybe because of it), their passion for the cause has led to new forms of climate activism, from spotting corporate ‘greenwashing’ to highlighting the ‘intersectionality’ of environmental and social justice.

What exactly does being green mean to today’s youth? What does sustainable development look like to them? If given the opportunity, what would they do differently to make it happen? To give young Singaporeans a say on these matters and empower them to take action, the National Youth Council (NYC) recently wrapped up a series of virtual conversations with 266 youth participants on the Singapore Green Plan 2030.