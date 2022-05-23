Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework: Biden
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework: Biden

13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework: Biden

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speak during a news conference at Akasaka Palace on May 23, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

23 May 2022 02:52PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 03:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: President Joe Biden announced Monday (May 23) in Tokyo that 13 countries have joined a new, US-led Asia-Pacific trade initiative touted as a counterweight to China's aggressive expansion in the region.

"The United States and Japan, together with 11 other nations will be launching" the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, Biden said at a press conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"This framework is a commitment to working with our close friends and partners in the region on challenges that matter most to ensuring economic competitiveness in the 21st century," he said.

Biden was due to make a formal roll-out of the framework later Monday.

He did not say what countries had already signed up to IPEF, which the White House is billing as a framework for what will ultimately become a tight-knit group of trading nations.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has previously said that Singapore intends to join IPEF.

Related:

Unlike traditional trade blocs, there is no plan for IPEF members to negotiate tariffs and ease market access - a tool that has become increasingly unpalatable to US voters fearful of undermining homegrown manufacturing.

Instead, the programme foresees integrating partners through agreed standards in four main areas: The digital economy, supply chains, clean energy infrastructure and anti-corruption measures.

Biden has pushed to rapidly rebuild strategic military and trade alliances weakened under his predecessor Donald Trump since taking office in 2021.

And IPEF is intended to offer US allies an alternative to China's growing commercial presence across the Asia-Pacific.

However, there is no political will in Washington for returning to a tariffs-based Asia trade deal following Trump's 2017 withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership - a huge trading bloc that was revived, without US membership, in 2018 as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

China has criticised IPEF as an attempt to create a closed club. Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, rejected this, telling reporters "it is by design and definition an open platform".

Sullivan said that Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that China claims sovereignty over, has not been brought into the initial line-up - despite being an important link in microchip supply chains.

Sullivan said nevertheless that the United States is "looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan, including on high-technology issues, including on semiconductors and supply chains".

This will happen, however, only "on a bilateral basis".

Source: AFP/aj

Related Topics

Joe Biden trade

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us