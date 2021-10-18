About S$13 million in salary arrears, compensation for wrongful dismissal received by employees in last financial year: TAL

SINGAPORE: About S$13 million in salary arrears and compensation for wrongful dismissal were recovered by the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) and paid out to employees in the last financial year.

In its annual report released on Monday (Oct 18), the Tripartite Alliance Limited (TAL) said more than 90 per cent of employees have fully recovered their salary arrears.

TAL consists of three business units – TADM, Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council.

During the financial year, TADM also enhanced the short-term relief fund, which provides financial help to lower-wage workers whose employers are unable to pay their wages.

“With the enhancement, the coverage has been extended from 20 per cent to half of the workforce, and the quantum of support has increased from S$1,000 to up to two months’ salary, capped at S$4,600, depending on the worker’s income,” TAL said.