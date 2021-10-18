About S$13 million in salary arrears, compensation for wrongful dismissal received by employees in last financial year: TAL
SINGAPORE: About S$13 million in salary arrears and compensation for wrongful dismissal were recovered by the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) and paid out to employees in the last financial year.
In its annual report released on Monday (Oct 18), the Tripartite Alliance Limited (TAL) said more than 90 per cent of employees have fully recovered their salary arrears.
TAL consists of three business units – TADM, Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council.
During the financial year, TADM also enhanced the short-term relief fund, which provides financial help to lower-wage workers whose employers are unable to pay their wages.
“With the enhancement, the coverage has been extended from 20 per cent to half of the workforce, and the quantum of support has increased from S$1,000 to up to two months’ salary, capped at S$4,600, depending on the worker’s income,” TAL said.
TAFEP also saw more than 10,000 companies adopting at least one tripartite standard, benefitting more than 1 million employees.
More employers also adopted the tripartite standard on flexible work arrangements, following the announcement of the enhanced Work-Life Grant to sustain the use of such arrangements “during and beyond the pandemic”, TAL said.
More employees and jobseekers were also assisted by TAFEP on employment matters.
The WSH Council also noted that nearly 38,000 companies joined BizSAFE, a capability building programme designed to help companies build workplace safety and health capabilities.
TAL added that it made changes during the financial year to how it delivered services and engaged the community of employers and employees so that it “could meet the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic”.
This includes the TADM conducting advisory and mediation services through e-platforms and phone services. This allowed employers and employees to resolve their disputes without having to meet in person.
The TAFEP also began engaging employees who were carrying out retrenchments to “help them do so in line with tripartite advisories”, as well as to help resolve disputes related to retrenchment benefits.
“The pandemic has brought about many changes to the way we work,” said TAL chairman Stephen Lee.
“We had to find new ways to reach employers and employees and ensure our services remained uninterrupted. With a motivated team and the support of our partners, I am confident that TAL will overcome the challenges of today to help Singapore build the workforce of tomorrow.”